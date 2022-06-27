Yiğit Kirazcı Opens up About his Break Up From Pinar Deniz

  1. Home
Published June 27th, 2022 - 08:37 GMT
Yiğit Kirazcı and Pinar Deniz
Famous Turkish star Yiğit Kirazcı commented on the news of his split from Turkish actress Pinar Deniz

Yiğit Kirazcı said: ''there is nothing for me to say, it just did not work out. And at some point we couldn't continue with the relationship, it did not work out.'' 

He added: ''The reasons are personal and it is just between me and her, and it is not appropriate for me to talk about such things, because they are private matters, may god be with everyone.''

Pinar's latest appearance was  when she attended the Disney plus launch ceremony in Turkey, where she looked breathtaking in a revealing black gown on the red carpet. 

A post shared by Pinar Deniz (@pinarrdenizzz)

 

