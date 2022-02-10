Pınar Deniz and Yiğit Kirazcı Broke Up

Pınar Deniz, who plays the leading role in the TV series "Judgment", which is now broadcast on Kanal D, was in love with Yiğit Kirazcı, who came to the screen with the TV series "Everything About Marriage".

An astonishing development took place on the duo's side.

Pınar Deniz, who had previously acted in projects such as "Aşk 101", "Vatanım Sensin", and "People Divide In Two", started to fall in love with her colleague Yiğit Kirazcı while the movie 'Apocalypse of Love' was being shot last summer.

The couple, whose relationship has been going on for about seven months and frequently shared pictures together on social media, sad news came from the famous couple.

The duo, who separated their ways, also unfollowed each other on their social media accounts. Deniz and Kirazcı have not yet made a statement on the subject.

On the other hand, in an interview with a magazine, 27-year-old Pınar Deniz told how her relationship with Kirazcı, 38, who is 11 years older than her, started.

Deniz said, "At our first meeting, at that moment, I was only focused on work, but he was not empty at first sight either. Even though the movie was over, we saw that we could never leave,"

"Yiğit accepts me as I am. Sometimes we think very differently, but we expand our world just to understand each other better." The famous actress said, "I love that we can talk for hours about a thought. I get crazy from time to time."