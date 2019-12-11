'You Are Not Beautiful, You Look Like Filipino'! May Aleidan Makes RACIST Comments About Sherine (Video)

Social media users shared a clip of Kuwaiti journalist May Aleidan from her show Kashf Hsab, in which she mercilessly attacked Egyptian songstress Sherine Abdel Wahab.

"Sherine Abdel Wahab is not willing to learn. God gave her a talent larger than Soviet Union, and gave her a narrow mind that is not worth an onion, as Egyptians say," May said in her attack.

Aleidan continued: "Everytime you hold a concert you ruin it and leave, then you claim that you are being tyrannized."

May didn't stop there. She brought up Sherine's marriage suggesting that her husband singer Hussam Habib will leave her after 2 years.

May went on to make a racist reference in her attack.

"Now seriously without getting upset, you look Filipino, and not a beautiful one. I swear to God you look like Filipino with a Filipino style," May continued.

Aleidan concluded her attack by saying: "whoever hurts others, needs to be hurt!"

Sherine had previously been criticized during her Riyadh Season concert, where she made controversial statements while she was on stage.

People were upset with Abdel Wahab at the time because she had told women to listen to their husbands.

Sherine responded to those critics by teasing them: "okay these men are like sugar and honey. I don't know why they were upset, I'm sure they are only a bunch of spinsters."