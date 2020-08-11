'You're Filthy'! Woman Attacks Ola Al-Fares and Spits on Her .. What Was the Latter's Reaction? (Video)

A woman named Hoda attacked Palestinian-Jordanian anchor Ola Al-Fares, and published the video on her TikTok account which was described as immoral.

Hoda said in the video: "Why does this filthy person speak about other countries, let her talk about her mother country, Palestine."

"Jordanian government allows them to enter the country and leave it at their comfort, but their end will be at Juwaida prison in Jordan. You only talk about dropping the thrones."

As usual, Ola did not remain silent and hit back at Hoda without mentioning her name, as no one knows her.

Al-Fares ironically tweeted: "How to gain views. Apply false eyelashes to your forehead with bridal makeup. Inscribe the name of Ola Al-Faris in any story and increase lying and slander. Give it a lewd laugh with an exceptional wink."

"Congratulations on the fame. But you didn't introduce yourself sister, who are you?"

"PS: Juwaida prison is found for the likes of you."