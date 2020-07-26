Zain Karazon Splits From Her Fiancé Abdullah Kanaan … Reports Say He’s Charged and Arrested for Drugs Trading Case

Few minutes ago, Jordanian influencer Zain Karazon Has announced that she separated from her fiancé Abdullah Kanaan via a story she posted on Instagram.

This comes after it was reported in the morning that a fiancé of a famous Jordanian social media celebrity has been arrested and charged of drugs trading.

Even in previous videos on Snapchat, Zain was promoting for products without wearing her engagement ring, which fueled rumors that her fiancé was the one who got arrested.