  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Zain Karazon Splits From Her Fiancé Abdullah Kanaan … Reports Say He’s Charged and Arrest…

Zain Karazon Splits From Her Fiancé Abdullah Kanaan … Reports Say He’s Charged and Arrested for Drugs Trading Case

Published July 26th, 2020 - 01:08 GMT
Zain Karazon Splits From Her Fiancé Abdullah Kanaan … Reports Say He’s Arrested and Charged in Drugs Trading Case

Few minutes ago, Jordanian influencer Zain Karazon Has announced that she separated from her fiancé Abdullah Kanaan via a story she posted on Instagram.

This comes after it was reported in the morning that a fiancé of a famous Jordanian social media celebrity has been arrested and charged of drugs trading.

Even in previous videos on Snapchat, Zain was promoting for products without wearing her engagement ring, which fueled rumors that her fiancé was the one who got arrested.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by البوابة (@albawabame) on

She Said Yes! Zain Karazon Engaged to Jordanian Businessman Abdullah Kanaan.. See the Celebration

© 2000 - 2020 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...