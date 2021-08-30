Lady in Red! Zainab Fayyad Stuns During 'Dinner With Him'.. Check out Their Pictures

Lebanese fashionista Zainab Fayyad, daughter of Lebanese diva Haifa Wehbe, has had a romantic dinner 'with him' last night.

For the special evening, Zainab sported a red spaghetti strap pencil dress that highlighted her curvy figure, and carried a signature black Jacquemus purse.

Fayyad shared the fiery look with her one million followers on Instagram.

In one post, Zainab captioned the moment: 'Dinner with him' adding a red love heart emoji.

In another post, she wrote to her hubby: 'One million ❤️ to you'.

Despite the sincere love that brings Zainab Fayyad and her husband together, the couple had another reason to celebrate and dine out.

The daughter of Haifa Wehbe's number of followers on Instagram has hit the one million milestone, according to what she posted via Instagram Stories.

Fayyad also shared tens of congratulatory messages from her fans who were delighted with their favorite star's digital achievement.

One follower wrote: 'Congratulations for us because of your presence among us with this classy progess. Congratulation for reaching one million followers.'

Another fan commented: 'You deserve the best and the best is coming my friend.'

Among the messages Zainab received and re-posted on Instagram Stories, a note were a fan who used Zainab's mother, Haifa Wehbe's music Farhana (I'm Happy).

Who Is Zainab Fayyad's Husband?

Once the Lebanese fashionista who resides in Kuwait shared the pictures of the romantic dinner, followers started searching for her husband's identity, especially since she used ambiguous captions, such as 'Dinner with him' and 'One million ❤️ to you'.

Zainab's husband does not have presence on social media, and she doesn't share pictures of him too.

One time on father's day, Fayyad shared the back side of her husband, whom she has two daughters with, Daniella and Rahaf.

Check out these rare photos of Zainab Fayyad's husband:





