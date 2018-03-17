Zayn Malik Back At It With More Tattoos During Recovery From Split With Gigi Hadid

(Twitter / Zayn Malik)

Follow > Disable alert for Gigi Hadid Disable alert for Miami Disable alert for Twitter Disable alert for Zayn Malik Follow >

Just hours before, he displayed a questionable rose tattoo extending from the back of his head down to his neck.

Yet Zayn Malik, who has previously been mocked for his tattoo of ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid's eyes on his chest after they split earlier this week, took no notice as he headed to the tattoo shop again on Friday night.

While the former One Direction star, 25, proudly flaunted the latest in his ink collection - his followers weren't too impressed as they likened the rose design to a rattail - before begging him to stop going under the needle in his next post.

As he lay on the tattooist's chair in the latest snap, he appeared to be getting yet another inking while adding the simple caption

Zayn, who already boasts a plethora of inkings on his body, took to the popular social media platform with the snap, in which he was pictured turning his head away from the camera to flaunt the new design.

However, the snap - which appeared to be taken during sunset in Miami, where he has been relaxing following his split from Gigi - seemed to raise a few eyebrows from his followers.

While many praised his latest inking, others confessed they thought it looked just like the popular throwback hairstyle from the late 80's and early 90s.

'Why did you do that to yourself?' one fan queried while another mentioned: 'Thought you had a rat tail. Oop.

'I like but if you ever grow out your hair it will look like you have a rat tail.'

'The stem looks like a f*****g rattail but you know what... I'm not mad at it.'

'Please be fake like your side head one!' and 'Wtf are u doinggggg.'

'Stopppp getting more tats' and 'When his hair grows back it’s just gonna look like a tail.'

This comes after the half-Pakistani star was mocked for his questionable inking of Gigi's eyes post split. It is unclear whether he will have it removed.

Zayn and his supermodel girlfriend broke up on Tuesday after more than two years together. Both the pop heartthrob and Gigi took to Twitter to confirm the news.

His post read: 'Gigi and I had an incredibly meaningful, loving and fun relationship and I have a huge amount of respect and adoration for Gigi as a woman and a friend. She has such an incredible soul.

'I'm grateful to all of our fans for respecting this difficult decision and our privacy at this time, we wish this news could have come from us first. We love you all. xZ.'

Just 11 minutes after Zayn put out his post, Gigi released her own statement on the social media site.

She wrote: 'Breakup statements often seem impersonal because there is really no way to put into words what two people experience together over a few years.. not only in the relationship, but in life in general.

'I'm forever grateful for the love, time, and life lessons that Z and I shared. I want nothing but the best for him and will continue to support him as a friend that I have immense respect and love for.

As for the future, whatever's meant to be will always be. xG.'

The former lovebirds recently spent a lot of time apart - and were last pictured together in January - as Gigi walked the world's runways for fashion month and Zayn jetted off to Miami to work on new music.

This article has been adapted from its original source.