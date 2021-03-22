Zayn Malik Talks Fatherhood in New Interview

British-Pakistani pop singer Zayn Malik has opened up for the first time about becoming a parent to a baby girl named Khai with part-Palestinian model Gigi Hadid.

The former One Direction star, who has kept notoriously private about his life as a father, revealed what Khai is like and how she changed him in a recent interview with iHeartRadio's Valentine in the Morning this week.

“Honestly, it's amazing,” Malik stated of fatherhood. “A lot of people that I was speaking to, obviously, before she was born and stuff were like, ‘it’s a big adjustment and it’s going to be a massive change and stuff.’ But honestly, she’s an amazing baby. It’s been really easy for me and Gigi to kind of just ease into it,” he added.

“She kind of made it easy for us, she sleeps really well, she loves her milk. It’s just feeding and changing diapers at the moment. It’s wicked. I'm enjoying it, for sure,” he said, adding that Gigi is a “wicked mom.”

“Obviously, she’s really a big help with everything and she’s doing well,” Malik said.

The couple welcomed Khai in September. According to Malik, her birth fundamentally changed him as a person, and made him less self-focused. “I had time for my relationship and stuff too, but it was still solely about me,” he said.

“The fact that (Khai) has been so easy to kind of just adjust to has been surprising to me because I just love spending my days with her, hanging out with her, just doing really relaxing chill stuff. Just watching kid shows on TV, on Netflix, learning nursery rhymes, just rolling around with her and just singing to her. It’s a really different pace of life, but it’s been really easy to adjust to it, for sure. I think that’s the most surprising thing,” he added.

In the interview, the Bradford-born artist also revealed that he sings to the newborn in Urdu and English.

“It’s mainly melodies, and sometimes she kind of makes sounds back to me, which is amazing,” Malik gushed. “I just like singing to her.”