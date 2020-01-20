Zayn Malik Spends Time With His Family After His Sister Welcomed a baby

The singer, 26, shared his first selfie in three months on Monday afternoon after supporting his local team Bradford City AFC over the weekend.

The former One Direction star shared a selfie of himself in a Nike beanie hat, which he simply captioned 'Up North'.

Zayn's fans went wild over the new snap, enthusing how great it was to see him posting online again and wishing him a wonderful time at home.

'HELLO MY LOVE GOOD TO SEE YOU ENJOYING YOUR TIME AT HOME', one fan commented.

Another tweeted: 'zayn’s home. up north. in bradford. all is good in the world'.

At the game on Saturday, homegrown talent Zayn was proudly presented with his own Bradford City third strip.

The handsome star posed with his very own number 12 jersey alongside striker Clayton Donaldson.

Zayn, who has just rekindled his relationship with his ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid, looked delighted to be home again.

The New York City based singer has rarely been seen in public in recent months, and didn't appear in the family photos from sister Safaa's wedding to her Martin Tiser, 18, in September last year.

In early January, it was revealed Safaa had welcomed her first child.

A picture has been shared on social media of the newborn wearing a baby grow and hat with the her name and weight - 8lb 3oz - written over the image.

Safaa, who tied the knot in a traditional Nikkah ceremony, celebrated her pregnancy with a pink-themed baby shower among her friends and family last November.

She appeared in a series of social media images, and wore a sash around her neck which read: 'It's a baby girl' as she celebrated with her nearest and dearest in front of a flower wall.

Safaa debuted her bump in a pink form-fitting dress and slippers at her pink-themed baby shower as she happily posed for pictures.

Days after the celebration, Zayn shared pictures as he jetted back to the UK to see his family and no doubt congratulate Safaa on her pregnancy.

Proud mum Trisha previously shared a number of snaps of the newlyweds on Instagram alongside the caption, 'My baby girls big day' (sic)'.

The bride and groom - who is of Slovakian descent - posed for pictures on their special day, flanked by their delighted mothers on either side.

Zayn’s dad Yaser, sisters Doniya, 28, and Waliyha, 21, attended the ceremony but the Best Song Ever hit-maker – seemed to still be in the U.S.

The teen's new husband Martin took to his Instagram account to thank their supporters in the wake of some people telling them they were too young to wed.

He wrote: 'Thanks to all of you who support us. We so appreciate that.'

The Pillowtalk singer's family still live in Bradford and he supports his parents and sisters financially.

Two years ago, Trisha launched a beauty salon with the help of her daughters Waliyha and Doniya, but it has since closed.

Safaa is the youngest member of the family and is still at school.

