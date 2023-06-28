Zaynn Malik releases teaser for new album

ALBAWABA - Zayn Malik released a teaser clip of his upcoming album.

Former One Direction member, Zayn Malik took to his Instagram account to share a teaser clip of new music he will be releasing soon after a while of absence.

In the clip, Malik appeared to ride a motorcycle, and sported the look of a motorcycle rider with the helmet and the jacket.

As a solo artist, Zayn has released three albums; Mind of Mine (2016), Icarus Falls (2018) and Nobody Is Listening (2021).

Recently, rumors swirled claiming that Zayn will release a new song in collaboration with Selena Gomez, the rumors started when Gomez and Malik followed each other and Twitter.

After following each other, it has been claimed that the two singers grew a romantic connection.

But earlier this week, Gomez unfollowed Malik, his ex girlfriend Gigi Hadid, and the model's sister Bella, in adition to singer Dua Lipa.

It is unclear if a Gomez / Malik collaboration will be featured in the new album, and it is ulso ukniwn why the singer unfollowed all these A-list celebrities.