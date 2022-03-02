Hailey Bieber Celebrates Husband Justin Bieber's Birthday

By Alexandra Abumuhor

Hailey Baldwin wants to let the world now just how much she is grateful to be married to the 'Ghost' singer.

The model celebrated her husband's 28th birthday with a sweet heart-warming birthday post on Tuesday,

“Happy birthday my baby… there are a lot of amazing and beautiful things about this life, but the most beautiful part is that I get to live it with you, I love you.. here’s to 28 ” Baldwin wrote.

Hailey shared a series of loved-up pics of the couple, the snaps featured plenty of public display of affection, she also shared photos of the pair dressed up as cats, as well as a picture of Justin when he was a kid.

Baldwin and Bieber legally got married in Manhattan in September 2018, though they had their wedding the next year in September.

Justin popped the question only a few weeks after he started dating the model.