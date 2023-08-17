Great nutrients for people with type 2 diabetes

ALBAWABA - Living with type 2 diabetes is challenging, but making smart food choices can help manage blood sugar levels and improve overall health.

But before we go more into detail about what someone could consume in order to help maintain their overall health while having type 2 diabetes, it would be good to start explaining what that is first.

What is type 2 diabetes?

It is a chronic health condition that affects the way your body deals with glucose. In this condition, the body either doesn't produce enough insulin to use and store glucose or becomes resistant to insulin.

Therefore, it is important to try and maintain a balanced diet that provides all the necessary nutrients for proper diabetes management.

Now, what are some good nutrients someone should try and add to their diet to maintain their blood sugar levels?

1. Whole grains

Whole grains, such as quinoa, brown rice, and whole wheat bread have a lower glycemic index compared to refined grains. The glycemic index is a measure of how quickly a food raises blood sugar levels. Foods with a low glycemic index keep blood sugar levels stable, preventing spikes and crashes.

They can help regulate blood sugar levels and provide sustained energy. Incorporating whole grains into your diet can't go wrong regardless if you had type 2 diabetes or not.

2. Fatty fish

Fatty fish, such as salmon, mackerel, and sardines are excellent sources of omega-3.

Healthy fats can help reduce inflammation, improve heart health, and boost insulin sensitivity.

3. Garlic

Garlic is a natural remedy that has many health benefits, such as reducing oxidative stress, and inflammation while enhancing immune functions.

Studies show that it can also regulate blood sugar levels by increasing insulin secretion, and sensitivity while reducing insulin resistance.

It is both an easy and effective addition to meals that can help manage blood sugar levels and improve overall health. Garlic supplements should be taken with caution and with a doctor's consultation.

4. Vinegar

Studies have shown that vinegar can help improve insulin sensitivity and lowers blood sugar levels. Adding vinegar to salad dressings or using it as a marinade can be a simple way to incorporate it into your diet, and it would be very beneficial for someone with type 2 diabetes.

5. Dark chocolate

If you have type 2 diabetes and a sweet tooth, it might make you happy to know that dark chocolate is still good for you.

It has flavonoids that have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that can improve insulin sensitivity. Dark chocolate has a low glycemic index, which doesn't increase blood sugar levels rapidly, and contains healthy fats that lower inflammation.

Studies also show that dark chocolate reduces insulin resistance and improves blood sugar control, benefiting individuals with type 2 diabetes.

However, moderation is important here due to the high calorie and fat content in dark chocolate, make sure it's part of a healthy diet if possible including fruits, vegetables, and whole grains.