Sugar crash, why you should be careful of it

ALBAWABA - For many people, sugar is a necessary ingredient in their daily lives making it hard to cut out of their diet but consuming too much of it can lead to a sugar rush.

From the spoonful of sugar in your tea or coffee you drink the morning, to the sugar treats you snack on during the day, sugar is often found in many foods and beverages we consume.

While small amounts of sugar can bring a temporary boost in energy, consuming too much of it can lead to a “sugar crash.”

What's a sugar crash?

It's a term that refers to the sudden drop in energy levels that occurs shortly after consuming a high amount of sugar. The "crash" is a result of the body’s inability to regulate blood sugar levels, causing an imbalance leading to fatigue and other symptoms.

Shutterstock

The symptoms of a sugar crash can vary from one person to the other, but common signs include fatigue, mood swings, headaches, hunger, irritability, and difficulty concentrating. Some people may also experience shakiness, dizziness, and blurred vision.

The causes of a sugar crash are linked to the body’s blood sugar levels. When we consume high amounts of sugar, the body releases a large amount of insulin to help regulate the sugar levels in the bloodstream.

Insulin helps convert sugar into energy, which is then used by the body as fuel. However, when too much insulin is released, it causes blood sugar levels to drop rapidly, leading to a sugar crash.

Risks of sugar crashes

One of the main concerns of sugar crashes is the impact they can have on someone's overall health, as it can affect someone in many different, yet bad ways, such as:

1. Weight gain

2. Increase the risk of developing type 2 diabetes

3. Risk of heart disease

4. Risk of getting depression and anxiety

How to avoid a sugar crash

Shutterstock

To do so, it's important to regulate your sugar intake and make sure you consume sugar in moderation. Making those healthy choices and reducing your intake of sugary snacks can go a long way, it would be even better if you could replace them with healthier options like fruits and vegetables.

Staying hydrated is also crucial when it comes to avoiding sugar crashes. Drinking plenty of water throughout the day can help regulate blood sugar levels and reduce the risk of experiencing a crash. Additionally, getting enough sleep and exercising would help.

Avoiding sugar altogether is easier said than done, and there is nothing wrong with consuming sugar, as long as you have it in moderation.