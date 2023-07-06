Vacation mood on: New hotels with luxurious experience

ALBAWABA - With the summer months coming up on us, you might be planning on taking a vacation, either inside or outside the country, and naturally you'll be looking for a place to stay, such as a hotel.

Looking for a hotel to stay at isn't always easy, as most likely you'll find yourself faced with a lot of choices to pick from, and also the price aspect is hard to ignore. If you had a hotel that you normally stay at, it might be easy to just decide to stay there again and again, as you'll already know what to expect from it, and you trust the service there.

But if you ever felt like wanting to experience something new, here are 5 new hotels that you might never have heard of that you can stay at.

Photo: Leonardo/tripadvisor

La Maison Palmier - Abidjan, Ivory Coast

If you ever found yourself visiting Abidjan, this new hotel which opened in 2022 is worth checking out. It was designed by the Ivorian architect Désiré M’bengue, and you can see the talent in how the hotel turned out in the end. It has 74 rooms, all decorated with natural colors, while also the hotel himself has a lot of plants and trees around it, such as palm trees, giving it a nice feel, as if you're out in the nature. This is a hotel worth checking out if you are in the mood for something that will make you feel like you escaped the busy city feel.

Ace Hotel - Toronto

While the American brand "Ace Hotel" itself is old, as they've been around since 1999, they recently opened a new branch in Toronto in 2022, which makes it the first time a branch of theirs opened in Canada. Both tourists and Canadian citizens can now give this brand which has been around for close to 25 years a try.

Mayfair House Hotel & Garden - Miami

This hotel has an interesting history. It was first opened as "The Mayfair Hotel & Spa" all the way back in 1985, and then it was recently opened as "Mayfair House Hotel & Garden" in 2022. This beautiful hotel has many things to see, especially as out of the 179 rooms, no two look the exact same. It also has things such as a rooftop pool, fitness centre, Bahamian food, curated art from local and international artists, and gardens.

The Ned Doha - Qatar

The Ned Doah is a brand of its British original hotel, which can be looked at as a huge accomplishment for the brand as they first opened their first "Ned" in London back in 2017, so to already have built two other branches is no small accomplishment. With a rooftop terrace, 90 bedrooms, a health club with spa, gym and 30m outdoor pool, there is a lot to see in this hotel and its other branches.

Duke’s Camp — Okavango Delta, Botswana

For nature lovers, this place is for you. It first opened in 2022, and it is in the middle of the wild, which means you can see animals and the wildlife around you like very few other places can offer. The landmark's new camp is named in honor of Sarefo ‘Duke’ Sarefo, the custody holder of this bountiful piece. Duke was born 80 years ago on the very island that the camp now occupies, and his ancestral roots run deep into these sandy soils. It offers nine lavish canvas safari suites, each carefully positioned to show the unforgettable views of the Okavango Delta.

