'Touché' Paris Hilton! Lindsay Lohan Insists She Has Grown From Her Partying Days

Lindsay Lohan will "pray" for Paris Hilton.





The 'Beach Club' star has responded after her rival reignited their feud earlier this year describing her as "lame and embarrassing", and she tried to play down her side of the row while describing herself as "a very loving person".



Quizzed on the 'Kyle and Jackie O Show' about Paris' comments, she jokingly asked who that is, before adding: "Nothing really makes me angry.



"I have no problems with anyone in my life and I'm grateful for that. I'm a very loving person.

"I mean, if it's going to be good press for someone else, even in a negative way then I'll pray for them."



And the 32-year-old actress insisted she has grown from her partying days, and she has learned not to "sweat the small stuff".



She said: "I think when you're younger, it hits you a little differently, but as time goes on, you age and you kind of roll with the punches. You realise... don't sweat the small stuff."



Lindsay's response comes after Paris couldn't find a positive thing to say when she was asked to compliment her longtime rival.



The 38-year-old socialite - who has been at loggerheads with the 'Freaky Friday' actress for years - didn't hold back when she was tasked with saying three nice things about her former friend.



Appearing on 'Watch What Happens Live', Paris played 'Plead the Fifth' with host Andy Cohen who gave her the challenge of a trio of compliments.



Clearly struggling, the star said: "She's beyond... lame and embarrassing."



It's certainly not the first time the Hilton hotels heiress has made her feelings known, and just last year she admitted she doesn't like to be around Lindsay because she doesn't give off "positive energy".



She previously explained: "Back in the day we were friends. [Lindsay] is just, like, one of those people I just don't really trust. And I only like to be around positive energy and good people - good vibes only."



The high-profile duo's much-publicised feud began when Paris laughed as her pal Brandon Davis rubbished the actress in an interview in 2006.



However, a spokesperson for the heiress subsequently denied that she shared Brandon's views.

He said: "It is unfair to characterise Brandon's statements as being reflective of Paris' feelings about Lindsay. We're dealing with two different people.



"It was Brandon who was speaking, of course there are moments when Paris was laughing, but she never said anything."



But their feud escalated shortly afterwards, when Lindsay shamed Paris for her infamous sex tape and quipped: "Obviously, she's very comfortable making videos."