Banned from Travel, Sons of Khashoggi Shake Hands With Crown Prince

The moment when Kashoggi's son, Salah, met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was documented in this image that went viral on the social media. (Socialmedia)

On Tuesday, social media exploded in anger over footage released by the Saudi Press Agency of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammad meeting with the family of the murdered Saudi journalist, Jamal Khashoggi, to offer their condolences.

Khashoggi's son, Salah, and his brother, Sahel were welcomed by the royals in the Yamama Palace in Riyadh. There was released footage them shaking hands with both King Salman and his son MBS, who is being implicated in the Khashoggi’s murder.

The images of Salah Khashoggi shaking hands with MBS with his grieved expressions for his father’s brutal death in conditions that are still unclear until now.

The meeting images and videos flooded the social media with bloggers expressing their sympathy and pain for the Khashoggi family, who are in shock with pain for the brutal murder of their father.

Meanwhile, Khashoggi’s murder still remains a ambivelent with different conflicting narratives offered by Saudi Arabia. The latest was that the 59-year-old was murdered in a rogue operation after visiting the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul.