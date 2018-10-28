Halloween Party in Riyadh? Saudis Share Videos of 'Magic' Gathering

Screenshot from one of the viral Halloween party videos shared by Saudis on Twitter. (Socialmedia)

Viral videos have been shared among Saudis in the weekend of what was reported as a “Halloween party in Riyadh”.

According to media reports, the neighbourhood residents called the police after hearing loud noises coming from the place were the party was held. Shortly after, the police broke into the place and arrested the party organizers.

Videos showed young Saudis wearing Halloween costumes and dancing to loud music in Riyadh were widely shared on social media splitting opinions between critics and supporters.

Translation: “Is this Riyadh or Las Vegas?”

** Al Bawaba could not confirm the credibility of the videos.