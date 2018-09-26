Iraqi Activist Suaad Al-Ali Shot Dead in Iraq (Video)
Suaad Al Ali, a human rights activist and a mother of four, was shot dead in Basra, Tuesday. (SocialMedia)
Follow >
Click here to add Suaad Al-Ali as an alert
Disable alert for Suaad Al-Ali,
Click here to add Basra as an alert
Disable alert for Basra
A video that went viral shows the moment when Iraqi activist Suaad Al-Ali was shot dead by masked gunmen in Basra, Iraq's southern city. The video has sparked much anger among Iraqis on the social media.
The video shows Suaad, a human rights activist and a mother of four getting into her car and being gunned down. She died immediately with her husband wounded and is being treated in hospital.
Suaad was known for her activism, helping to organize the latest protests that engulfed Basra with people demanding better services.
EDITOR’S CHOICE
1 - 4 OF 12