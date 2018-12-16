Is Newly-Elected Congresswoman Ilhan Omar Really Mocking Christianity or Just Attacking Pence?

Photo taken for U.S. Vice President Mike Pence during Oval Office meeting between President Donald Trump and representatives of the Democratic Party. (Socialmedia)

Minnesota newly-elected congresswoman Ilhan Omar has led debates among social media users in the U.S. as she was accused of mocking Christian beliefs and being a “Christophobe”.

Omar tweeted a post last Tuesday joining a wave of mocking of U.S. Vice-President Mike Pence after his photos emerged from the Oval Office meeting with President Donald Trump and representatives of the Democratic Party. He, Pence, seemed motionless and silent during a heated argument on Trump’s border wall funding.

In her tweet, Omar posted Pence’s photo with a bible verse that reads: “Jesus, take the wheel” with hashtag #BorderWall, in what appeared as a mockery of the reaction of the Vice-President during the meeting.

The tweet quickly went viral on the net, igniting much debates among bloggers.

Some accused Omar of making fun of Christian beliefs which is unacceptable, exactly as is the other way around, when many poke fun of Islam and Muslims.

The tweek also drew accusations that Omar was personally attacking and making fun of Vice-President Pence and his beliefs.

Omar, whose roots are from a Muslim minority and a Somali-immigrants background, made history when winning in the midterm elections for being the first Muslim and hijabi women to enter the U.S. Congress. She was also known for spelling out the issues dealt by minorities in American society and mainly related to Islamophobic attacks.

Now, that some thinks she is making fun of other religions, Omar is accused of double-standards and having an opposition that would cause more damage to her image more than good.

Even though Omar did not respond to any of the comments and accusations, some of her supporters also went on to demand that she delete the tweet, saying she has every right to mock the VP himself without singling him out for his religion or beliefs.

Can Ilhan Omar be harming her own society and image through this position and sticking it? Many fear this is not really helping.