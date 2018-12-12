Theresa May Struggles to Exit Her Car in Popular Video

(Screenshot)

Brits have been sharing a video for their Prime Minister while being stuck in her car ahead of her meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

In the video that was caught by cameras, Theresa May arrives to meet Merkel, yet appears to have trouble exiting the car. A few moments later, with the help of her staff, it opens and she gets out.

May was meeting several EU leaders to discuss the Brexit deal after postponing a vote that was scheduled by the House of Commons.

The video received hilarious reactions among Brits, who related the video to the current situation that May is experiencing now with the Brexit negotiations.