  3. 10 killed in an ISIS attack in Raqqa in Syria

10 killed in an ISIS attack in Raqqa in Syria

Published August 8th, 2023 - 06:15 GMT
Breaking News

ALBAWABA - At least 10 Syrian Army soldiers were killed in an ISIS attack in the countryside city of Raqqa, east of Aleppo.

