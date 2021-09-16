The 11th Session of Egyptian-Libyan Talks Held in Cairo

The Libyan Government of National Unity PM on Wednesday arrived to Egypt with a high-level delegation to attend the latest session of talks on cooperation.

During a two-day visit to Cairo the Libyan premier, Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, and senior ministers held a series of meetings as part of the Egyptian-Libyan joint higher committee’s 11th sitting.

Libyan PM Dbaibah meets Egyptian Pres. As-Sisi in Qairo. 🇱🇾🇪🇬



📌 Sisi: “#Libya's stability has always been #Egypt's priority” pic.twitter.com/EIuqSG3kx6 — Mücahit Aydemir (@mucahit_aydemir) September 16, 2021

On Thursday, Dbeibah met Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly ahead of an expanded session of discussions in the presence of representatives from the Egyptian and Libyan sides. The talks were followed by the signing of a number of agreements and memoranda of understanding in various fields.

Commander of the Libyan army, Khalifa Haftar, and the speaker of Libya’s House of Representatives, Aguila Saleh, recently held talks in the Egyptian capital with Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi but spokesman for the Libyan unity government, Mohammed Hammouda, said there were no plans for Dbeibah to meet either Haftar or Saleh during his trip.

“The visit will discuss some outstanding issues between the two countries, and the conclusion of agreements and a number of memoranda of understanding with the Libyan-Egyptian supreme committee.

“There is no meeting on the prime minister’s agenda with Haftar or Saleh, who are visiting Egypt starting Tuesday,” Hammouda added.

The joint committee meetings approved the implementation of a number of road, bridge, and infrastructure projects in Libya, along with trade and capital exchange agreements.

Egyptian Minister of International Cooperation Rania Al-Mashat said the latest round of talks had highlighted a range of opportunities for joint cooperation between Egypt and Libya on economic development.

Libyan Minister of Economy and Trade Mohammed Al-Hawij thanked the Egyptians for hosting the meetings and for their efforts to strengthen relations between the two nations.

He said that Libya hoped to mirror Cairo’s economic success stories and draw on Egyptian expertise in its own reconstruction projects.

In April, an Egyptian delegation led by Madbouly visited Libya and signed 11 memoranda of understanding.

