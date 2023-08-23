16 legal migrants killed in truck collision in Mexico

ALBAWABA - At least 16 immigrants have lost their lives in a truck collision as they were seeking legal immigration to the United States.

Oaxaca Attorney General's Office (FGEO) reported that the casualties comprised eight men, seven women, and a young girl, as reported by Mexican news daily.

The Interior Department of Puebla city posted on social media that it “remains in constant communication with the Federal Roads and Bridges, as well as ministerial and state authorities in order to support the victims of this regrettable event".