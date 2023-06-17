Aircraft down and 17 fatalities reported in Khartoum

Albawaba - The capital city of Sudan, Khartoum, continues to witness ongoing clashes between the army and the Rapid Support Forces, marking nearly three months of conflict.

In the latest developments, the situation has escalated with intensified fighting and shelling. Reports emerged today, stating that the Rapid Support Forces successfully downed a fighter jet belonging to the Sudanese army in the southern outskirts of Khartoum.

While details regarding the fate of the jet's crew remain undisclosed, the Rapid Support Forces accused the army's air force of targeting residential neighborhoods in the southern part of the capital, resulting in casualties and injuries to several individuals.

In a separate incident, health authorities in Sudan confirmed the death of 17 individuals in an airstrike south of Khartoum. The Rapid Support Forces had previously accused the army of shelling populated neighborhoods, leading to the loss of civilian lives.

The conflict between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces has resulted in the displacement of over a million children in the past two months, with concerns growing about humanitarian violations and communication disruptions, particularly in the Darfur region.

As the situation remains volatile, the clashes continue to affect the capital and surrounding areas, highlighting the urgent need for a resolution to mitigate further loss of life and displacement.