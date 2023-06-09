De-escalating Sudan's conflict for 24 hours

Breaking Headline

Published June 9th, 2023 - 05:14 GMT
Sudan
Smoke plumes billow from a fire at a lumber warehouse in southern Khartoum amidst ongoing fighting on June 7, 2023. (Photo by AFP)
Highlights
Sudan achieves 24-Hour ceasefire deal, easing strains between military and Rapid Support Forces.

ALBAWABA - In a momentous development, Sudan has reached an agreement for a 24-hour ceasefire between its military and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

The talks took place in Jeddah, under the watchful eye of the United States and Saudi Arabia, as per an official statement from the Saudi Arabian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The statement conveyed that "Saudi Arabia and the United States jointly announce that representatives of Sudan's military and the RSF have successfully brokered a 24-hour ceasefire across the nation." The ceasefire is scheduled to commence at 06:00 a.m. local time on June 10.

The Conflict Dynamics between Sudan's Military and RSF

The Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) regarded the RSF as a potential threat due to its historical support and its tendency to operate autonomously, running parallel to the established forces. The military demanded full integration of the RSF into the national army within a two-year timeframe.

Conversely, the RSF expressed willingness to consider such integration over a span of approximately ten years, following a civilian-led government. Verbal altercations and tensions eventually escalated into armed clashes between the two factions in the capital city of Khartoum and various other urban centers on the morning of April 15.

Human Toll: 850 deaths and 5,500 Injuries

The ongoing conflicts in Sudan have exacted a harrowing toll. The World Health Organization (WHO) reported that 850 lives have been lost, with an additional 5,500 individuals sustaining injuries as a result of the clashes.

The efforts to secure a temporary ceasefire are perceived as a constructive stride towards deescalating the violence and finding a peaceful resolution to the ongoing crisis in Sudan.

