2 soldiers killed in an Israeli airstrike on Damascus

ALBAWABA - Israeli army has carried out an airstrike on the Syrian capital Damascus, resulting in the killing of two "pro-regime fighters" in addition to damage caused to the facilities affected in the airstrike.

Syria’s official news agency SANA had said earlier that the country’s air defenses had intercepted “hostile targets” in the Damascus area.

A military source told SANA news agency in a statement: "At about 11:05 p.m. Monday, the Israeli enemy carried out an act of aggression with missiles from the direction of occupied Syrian Golan, targeting some sites in the vicinity of Damascus".

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said “Two pro-regime fighters were killed in Israeli strikes against military positions southwest and southeast of the capital.”

Israel carried out airstrikes near Damascus Airport and surrounding military areas in Syria during the night hours.



Two Syrian soldiers were killed in the attacks. August 22, 2023

“Israeli missiles destroyed arms depots of pro-Iran militias and the Lebanese Hezbollah a few kilometers from the Damas international airport and around the Kiswah area,” it said.

Israeli TV channel stated that allegedly the Israeli strikes targeted weapon depots of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards at Damascus International Airport and near the city of Al-Kiswah, in the western countryside of Damascus.

The strikes come just hours after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that a wave of recent attacks was being "encouraged, directed and financed by Iran and its affiliates," shortly after Batsheva Nigri was killed in a shooting attack near Hebron on Monday morning.

"It should be understood that a significant part of this wave of terrorism came as a result of external guidance. We are activating measures and will activate additional measures, both offensive and defensive, to deal with the murderers and also with their dispatchers, from near and far," said the prime minister.