20 Houthis Killed in Yemen's Al-Bayda

Twenty Houthis are killed in battles in the al-Bayda. (AFP)

Some 20 members of the Iran-backed Houthi militias were killed on Saturday in battles with the legitimate forces in the al-Bayda province in central Yemen.

The commander of Brigade 117, Brigadier General Saleh al-Aradi said Yemeni forces managed to prevent an infiltration attempt by the militias into the army positions, killing 20 militants, including commanders.

He pledged to continue military operations and progress until the liberation of Bayda from the hands of Houthis, reported the Yemeni army website.

This article has been adapted from its original source.