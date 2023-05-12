200k people flee Sudan war

ALBAWABA - Since the start of the Sudanese war on April 15, hundred of thousands have escaped violence, according the United Nations.

The U.N. said on Friday that 200,000 people escaped violence amid continuous fighting in Sudan between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

The human rights organization also added that 700,000 others were also displaced inside the county.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr"><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Around200000?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Around200000</a> people have fled <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Sudan?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Sudan</a> in month of <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/fighting?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#fighting</a>, <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/UNsays?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#UNsays</a><br> <a href="https://t.co/tKXOGyLLHx">https://t.co/tKXOGyLLHx</a></p>— London Institute of Peace Research (@peaceresearch22) <a href="https://twitter.com/peaceresearch22/status/1656983742374608897?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 12, 2023</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

"As violence in Sudan continues for a fourth week, nearly 200,000 refugees and returnees have been forced to flee the country, with more crossing borders daily seeking safety," U.N. refugee agency spokeswoman Olga Sarrado told reporters in Geneva.

"Almost 90 percent of refugees are children and women, including many pregnant women," she added.

Sarrado maintained: "the humanitarian response is challenging and costly."

Fighting in Sudan has killed at least 750 people and injured 5,000 others.

Violence started on April 15 in Sudan between SAF which is led by Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and RSF which is led by Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, comomnly known as Hemedti.