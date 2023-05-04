Hundreds of Nigerians flee war in Sudan

ALBAWABA - The first group of Nigerians arrived in Abuja on Wednesday from Sudan as they escaped continuous fighting.

The Nigerian government confirmed that two flights from Sudan arrived yesterday with the first one carrying 260 passengers while the second one had 90 people on board.

Many buses carrying Nigerians left Sudan through Egypt since the start of the clashes. 20 additional buses prepared to evacuate hundreds more Nigerians are still locked in Sudan.

Nigerians evacuated from Sudan pic.twitter.com/JCkiPn463h — oseni rufai (@ruffydfire) May 3, 2023

On the other hand, Nigeria says that at least 5,000 civilians are believed to reside in Sudan, many of them students.

The United Nations Humanitarian Affairs Coordinator Martin Griffiths arrived in Sudan on Wednesday and gave a press conference to show the U.N. support to the people in Sudan.

Griffiths added: "Just arrived in Port Sudan to reaffirm the U.N.'s commitment to the Sudanese people."

Sudanese warring parties agreed "in principle" to a seven-day truce, the South Sudan government reported.

At least 550 people were killed in the clashes between Rapid Support Forces (RSF) led by Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as Hemedti, and the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) led by Abdel Fattah al-Burhan.