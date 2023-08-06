Breaking Headline

  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. 24 dead in a road crash in Morocco

24 dead in a road crash in Morocco

Published August 6th, 2023 - 12:16 GMT
Breaking News

ALBAWABA - According to AFP, at least 24 people have reportedly been killed in a road crash near Demnat province in Morocco. 

One of Morocco's worst-ever road accidents left 24 people dead Sunday in the central province of Azilal, officials said. They were killed when a minibus carrying passengers to a weekly market in the town of Demnate overturned on a bend, officials in the province said.

Tags:MoroccoDemnatRoad crash

Read More

Loading content ...

You may also like

Loading content ...

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now