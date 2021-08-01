At 259 The Tokyo Olympics Continues to Toll Covid Infections

  1. Home
Published August 1st, 2021 - 06:18 GMT
Cases of Covid-19 at Tokyo Olympics hit over 250
A man waves the Hong Kong flag in a shopping mall while celebrating as others look on in Hong Kong on July 30, 2021, after Siobhan Haughey won a silver medal in the women’s 100m freestyle at the Tokyo Olympics. ISAAC LAWRENCE / AFP
18 more people, including staff and officials, test positive for COVID-19

Tokyo Olympics organizers said on Sunday 259 people accredited for the games have tested positive for Covid-19.

The organization committee confirmed that 18 additional people, including staff and officials, tested positive for the virus, bringing the number of infections at the Games to 259.

 

No athlete competing has contracted COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, the committee said, while adding that the newly infected went into quarantine.

The 2020 Olympics hoped to welcome spectators after being postponed last year due to the pandemic but ended up holding competitions in empty venues because of the newly resurgent virus.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

