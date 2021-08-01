At 259 The Tokyo Olympics Continues to Toll Covid Infections

Tokyo Olympics organizers said on Sunday 259 people accredited for the games have tested positive for Covid-19.

On Saturday, city officials said at least 4,058 people tested positive for COVID-19, marking the highest its been since the pandemic first began. https://t.co/pRqqiVoH9c — Newsweek (@Newsweek) July 31, 2021

The organization committee confirmed that 18 additional people, including staff and officials, tested positive for the virus, bringing the number of infections at the Games to 259.

No athlete competing has contracted COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, the committee said, while adding that the newly infected went into quarantine.

The 2020 Olympics hoped to welcome spectators after being postponed last year due to the pandemic but ended up holding competitions in empty venues because of the newly resurgent virus.

This article has been adapted from its original source.