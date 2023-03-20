  1. Home
  3. Turkey arrests 3 officers allegedly for killing Syrians

March 20th, 2023
3 Turkish officers arrests by charge of killing Syrians
Highlights
3 Turkish officers in Hatay province, in connection with the killing of two Syrian citizens

ALBAWABA - Turkish police arrested 3 officers in the southern Hatay province in connection with the alleged killing of two Syrians.

On March 11, a group of Syrians claimed that Turkish gendarmerie apprehended group members, who numbered eight and subjected them to severe torture, killing two.

The eight infiltrated to Hatay from Syria in search of better living conditions, away from their war-ravaged nation.

A subsequent probe uncovered that the Syrians had been beaten by three Turkish security men, who were later charged with murder.

The Reyhanlı Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office is investigating the alleged beatings.

After giving statements to the prosecutor's office, two lieutenants and a first lieutenant were arrested and charged. The three were later released, pending that they regularly report on their whereabouts to the judiciary.

