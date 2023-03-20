Turkey arrests 3 officers allegedly for killing Syrians

ALBAWABA - Turkish police arrested 3 officers in the southern Hatay province in connection with the alleged killing of two Syrians.

On March 11, a group of Syrians claimed that Turkish gendarmerie apprehended group members, who numbered eight and subjected them to severe torture, killing two.

The eight infiltrated to Hatay from Syria in search of better living conditions, away from their war-ravaged nation.

A subsequent probe uncovered that the Syrians had been beaten by three Turkish security men, who were later charged with murder.

اعتقال 3 ضباط أتراك أجبروا سوريين على تناول مادة الديزل حتى الموت#الحدث pic.twitter.com/S7IFxbbCQa — ا لـحـدث (@AlHadath) March 20, 2023

The Reyhanlı Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office is investigating the alleged beatings.

اعلنت السلطات التركية اعتقال ٣ من القوات المسلحة التركية ، تبين أنهما عذبوا 8 سوريين دخلوا تركيا بشكل غير قانوني من الحدود السورية الأسبوع الماضي ، مما أدى إلى مقتل 2 منهم. pic.twitter.com/sOG3N3fiNg — Dr.Sam Youssef Ph.D.,M.Sc.,DPT. (@drhossamsamy65) March 18, 2023

After giving statements to the prosecutor's office, two lieutenants and a first lieutenant were arrested and charged. The three were later released, pending that they regularly report on their whereabouts to the judiciary.