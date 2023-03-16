New earthquake shakes Turkey near Istanbul

ALBAWABA - A 4.8-magnitude earthquake struck the northern Turkish city of Bolu, near Istanbul, on Thursday.

The Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management "AFAD" said on its website that the quake occurred at 13:55 a.m.

مشاهد للهزة التي وقع في ولاية بولو قبل قليل بقوة 4.8 بحسب مرصد أفاد للزلازل..#بولو#زلزال



مشاهد للهزة التي وقع في ولاية بولو قبل قليل بقوة 4.8 بحسب مرصد أفاد للزلازل..#بولو#زلزال

Tremors are not uncommon in Bolu, where an earthquake struck a few days ago, but resulted in no casualties or damage to property.