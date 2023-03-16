New earthquake shakes Turkey near Istanbul

Highlights
A4.8 magnitude earthquake struck on the Richter scale in the northern Turkish
ALBAWABA - A 4.8-magnitude earthquake struck the northern Turkish city of Bolu, near Istanbul, on Thursday.
#عاجل |هزة أرضية بقوة 4.8 ريختر مركزها ولاية #بولو التركية قرب #اسطنبول #تركيا #زلزال_ترکیا pic.twitter.com/Enn53UGXz5— التلفزيون العربي (@AlarabyTV) March 16, 2023
The Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management "AFAD" said on its website that the quake occurred at 13:55 a.m.
مشاهد للهزة التي وقع في ولاية بولو قبل قليل بقوة 4.8 بحسب مرصد أفاد للزلازل..#بولو#زلزال— تركيا عاجل - أخبار تركيا العاجلة (@turkey_breaking) March 16, 2023
قناة 🇹🇷 #تركيا_عاجل 🇹🇷 على تلغرام 👇👇👇https://t.co/pPh8RiMNvV pic.twitter.com/REwgproRTL
Tremors are not uncommon in Bolu, where an earthquake struck a few days ago, but resulted in no casualties or damage to property.
