New earthquake shakes Turkey near Istanbul

Published March 16th, 2023 - 12:23 GMT
ALBAWABA - A 4.8-magnitude earthquake struck the northern Turkish city of Bolu, near Istanbul, on Thursday.

The Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management "AFAD" said on its website that the quake occurred at 13:55 a.m.

Tremors are not uncommon in Bolu, where an earthquake struck a few days ago, but resulted in no casualties or damage to property.

