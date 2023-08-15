4 Syrian soldiers killed in an ISIS attack

ALBAWABA - Three suspected spies for Russia in the UK have been arrested and charged in a major national security investigation, the BBC revealed. The suspects, all Bulgarian nationals, were ...
ALBAWABA - At least 3 fighters that fight along the Syrain army were killed in an attack carried out by ISIS on an ammunition depot in central Syria, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights on Tuesday.
The Observatory reported targeting ISIS fighters "after midnight on Monday at an ammunition depot in the Palmyra area of eastern rural parts of Homs".