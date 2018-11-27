4000 Return to Syria From Turkey in Last 2 Weeks

At least 4,000 Syrians return terror-free hometown in 2 weeks. (AFP)

Thousands of Syrians left Turkey over the last two weeks for hometowns liberated from terrorists in northwestern Syria.

Taking refuge in Turkey due to civil war in Syria, nearly 4,000 Syrians from different parts of Turkey flocked to the Cilvegozu border gate in southern Hatay province.

Syrians headed to hometown after legal procedures at the border.

Turkey’s Euphrates Shield and Olive Branch operations in northwestern Syria liberated the region of YPG/PKK and Daesh terrorists, making return of Syrian civilians to homeland possible.

Separately, large number of trucks loaded with humanitarian aid and commercial materials were piled at the border to be sent to Syria.