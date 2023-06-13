5 Israelis injured in shooting near Yabad in West Bank

ALBAWABA - 5 Israelis were injured in a shooting in Ya'bad town near the West Bank city of Jenin. One is an Israeli settler and the other 4 are soldiers in the Israeli Army.

All five of the injured were moved to Hillel Yaffe Medical Center in the Hadera area for treatment. Their injuries were classified as minor.

مصادر محلية: "مركبة حراس أمن إسرائيلية لاحقت منفذي العملية وصولا إلى بلدة يعبد جنوب جنين وتعرضت لإطلاق نار كثيف ما أجبرها على الانسحاب" pic.twitter.com/Que9anyBSK — وكالة شهاب للأنباء (@ShehabAgency) June 13, 2023

Israeli forces claim that the shooter injured the settler while driving a car he highjacked and then injured the 4 soldiers on his way out of the area.

The Israeli army said in a statement that "one Israeli vehicle and a military vehicle were shot upon by a Palestinian at the Rayhan crossing near Jenin."

The shooting comes shortly after Israeli forces raided the Balata refugee camp near Nablus in the West Bank, in an attempt to arrest or kill the commander of the Balata camp battalion.

Fares Hashash, 19, was shot and killed by Israeli forces, while 9 others were severely injured.