5-storey building collapses in El Beheira

Published July 16th, 2023 - 10:31 GMT
Breaking News

ALBAWABA - A five-story building collapsed in Egypt's El Beheira governorate, making it the fourth collapsing incident in less than a month.  

8 injuries have been recorded and were moved to Rashid General Hospital for treatment after Civil Protection Forces and ambulances immediately moved to the scene and evacuated those who got injured. 

Update

2 have been announced dead as search and rescue teams continue to look for casualties and survivors.

This comes weeks after the collapse of a 14-story building in the city of Alexandria, which killed 10 people and injured others.

