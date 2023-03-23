  1. Home
6.5 Magnitude earthquake strikes Argentina

March 23rd, 2023
 ALBAWABA An earthquake of magnitude 6.5 occurred north-northwest of  Argentina, on Wednesday afternoon, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The quake was 104 km from Monte Quemado, Santiago del Estero Province, Argentina.

The quake struck at a depth of 600 kilometres (372.82 miles), according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).

The quake was strong enough to make “hanging objects swing” in affected areas, Argentina’s National Seismic Prevention Institute said.

 There is no news of victims or severe damages.

