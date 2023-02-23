  1. Home
  6.8-magnitude earthquake jolts Tajikistan

6.8-magnitude earthquake jolts Tajikistan

Sally Shakkour

Sally Shakkour

Published February 23rd, 2023 - 01:17 GMT
earthquake

ALBAWABA - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported a 6.8-magnitude earthquake in Tajikistan on Thursday morning.

According to the USGS, the earthquake jolted eastern Tajikistan at around 5:37 a.m. local time (0037 GMT) at a depth of about 20.5 kilometres (12.7 miles).

Sources added that a 5.0-magnitude aftershock affected the country less than an hour after the first earthquake.

However, "little or no population" will be exposed to landslides from the quake, the USGS estimated.

The quake in Tajikistan comes after multiple earthquakes that hit Turkey and Syria killing tens of thousands of people and destroying many buildings.

