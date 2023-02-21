Is blue lightening linked to earthquakes?

ALBAWABA - Photos and videos of blue lightning in the skies of Turkey and Syria moments before the newest earthquakes were shared online with people questioning the relationship between quakes and lightning.

Some reports indicate that the blue color phenomenon which comes second before the quake or during the earthquake is a kind of "earthquake lights" or "seismic lightning" phenomenon.

هاد الضو الازرق اللي بيشبه الشفق القطبي شوووووو ؟؟ و ليش كل ماعم تصير هزة كبيرة عم يطلع ؟؟؟؟ #زلزال #زلزال_سوريا_تركيا #زلزال_انطاكيا #زلزال_تركيا_سوريا https://t.co/yMH3A8sG4C — فرح يوسف (@FarrahYousef) February 20, 2023

This phenomenon is the appearance of a sparkle, flash or blue brilliance in the sky.

According to sources, earthquake light is a luminous aerial phenomenon that appears in the sky at or near areas of tectonic stress, seismic activity, or volcanic eruptions.