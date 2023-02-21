  1. Home
  2. The Node
  3. Is blue lightening linked to earthquakes?

Is blue lightening linked to earthquakes?

Published February 21st, 2023 - 04:21 GMT
blue lightning
This photograph shows a partially damaged building in Antakya, southern Turkey on February 20, 2023, after a 6,4-magnitude second earthquake hit the Hatay province in southern Turkey, in Antakya. (Photo by Sameer Al-DOUMY / AFP)

ALBAWABA - Photos and videos of blue lightning in the skies of Turkey and Syria moments before the newest earthquakes were shared online with people questioning the relationship between quakes and lightning.

Also ReadBizarre sheep phenomenon linked to earthquakeBizarre sheep phenomenon linked to earthquake

Some reports indicate that the blue color phenomenon which comes second before the quake or during the earthquake is a kind of "earthquake lights" or "seismic lightning" phenomenon.

This phenomenon is the appearance of a sparkle, flash or blue brilliance in the sky.

According to sources, earthquake light is a luminous aerial phenomenon that appears in the sky at or near areas of tectonic stress, seismic activity, or volcanic eruptions.

Tags:blue lightninglightningearthquakeSyriaTurkey

© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...