A 6.8 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Argentina

Published May 11th, 2022 - 09:36 GMT
Strong 6.8 magnitude earthquake jolts northwestern Argentina
Quake at depth of 193.8 km, no tsunami alert issued, says US Geological Survey

A strong 6.8 magnitude earthquake struck northwestern Argentina late Tuesday, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS). 

The quake, which was also felt in Chile, had a depth of 193.8 kilometers (120.4 miles), the USGS said.

The epicenter of the earthquake was 78 kilometers (48.5 miles) northwest of the town of San Antonio de los Cobres in Salta province near the border with Chile.

No tsunami alert was issued following the quake and Argentinian authorities have not yet reported any casualties.


