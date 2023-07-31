7 Asian citizens caught red-handed in immoral activities at massage center in Kuwait

ALBAWABA- The Kuwaiti Public Moral Protection Department, under the General Department of Criminal Investigation, apprehended 7 Asian men red-handed for engaging in immoral and indecent activities at an illicit massage center in the Al-Salmiya area of Kuwait.

These individuals were caught offering illicit services in exchange for money at a massage institute that was operating under a false guise.

مباحث حماية الاداب تضبط 7 رجال آسيويين في معهد للمساج بمنطقة السالمية بتهمة ممارسة الرذيلة



الإعلام الأمني:

تمكنت الإدارة العامة للمباحث الجنائية ممثلة بإدارة حماية الآداب العامة من ضبط (7) رجال من جنسية آسيوية بتهمة ممارسة الرذيلة والأعمال المنافية للآداب بمعهد مساج في منطقة… pic.twitter.com/JektqdsFUM — وزارة الداخلية (@Moi_kuw) July 30, 2023



As a result of their illicit actions, the suspects have been apprehended and handed over to the relevant authorities for necessary legal action.

In a related incident, the Kuwaiti Ministry of Interior announced the arrest of 8 individuals on charges of operating a residence involved in indecent activities in exchange for money. The arrests occurred in the Jleeb Al-Shuyoukh area in the Farwaniya Governorate last Monday.

