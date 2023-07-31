7 Asian citizens caught red-handed in immoral activities at massage center in Kuwait

  1. Home
Dr. Mansour Al-Maswari

Published July 31st, 2023 - 06:33 GMT
These individuals were caught offering illicit services in exchange for money at a massage institute that was operating under a false guise.

ALBAWABA- The Kuwaiti Public Moral Protection Department, under the General Department of Criminal Investigation, apprehended 7 Asian men red-handed for engaging in immoral and indecent activities at an illicit massage center in the Al-Salmiya area of Kuwait. 

These individuals were caught offering illicit services in exchange for money at a massage institute that was operating under a false guise.


As a result of their illicit actions, the suspects have been apprehended and handed over to the relevant authorities for necessary legal action. 

In a related incident, the Kuwaiti Ministry of Interior announced the arrest of 8 individuals on charges of operating a residence involved in indecent activities in exchange for money. The arrests occurred in the Jleeb Al-Shuyoukh area in the Farwaniya Governorate last Monday.
 

