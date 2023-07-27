Kuwait to commence oil exploration in Durrah field amidst tensions with Iran

ALBAWABA- Kuwait's Oil Minister announced that Kuwait will commence exploration and production in Durrah oil field, despite Iran's claims of partial ownership. He stated that production in the field will proceed without waiting for border demarcation with Iran.

Durrah field has been at the center of disputes between Iran, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia over investment and control of its submerged resources. While Iran contends its borders extend from the continental shelf, Kuwait maintains that Tehran's borders should be calculated from its land borders.

The triangular-shaped Durrah field lies within the submerged zone for economic activities shared between Saudi Arabia and Kuwait in the Arabian Gulf, but Iran asserts it extends into its waters. Kuwait insists that the resources within the field are to be jointly shared only between Kuwait and Saudi Arabia.

Earlier, Saudi Arabia called for negotiations with Iran over the divided submerged area, asserting that the resources, including the Durrah field, belong solely to the Kingdom and Kuwait. Iran, however, firmly stands by its rights to the field, leading to ongoing tensions between the nations involved.

In reaction to that, Iran's Supreme National Security Council authorized the Islamic Revolutionary Guard to take direct action against any approaching units near the Durra oil field. The Supreme National Security Council sanctioned these forces to respond swiftly to any intrusions in the region, which Iran considers part of its territorial boundaries.

