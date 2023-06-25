7 killed in Russian airstrike in Syria

ALBAWABA - At least seven people were killed in a Russian airstrike in Syria on Monday morning, Syrian Observatory for Human Rights told AFP.

According to the war monitor, four civilians were among the seven who were killed in the Russian airstrike.

Rami Abdel Rahman, head of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said: "Four civilians were killed in Jisr al-Shughur and three rebel fighters were killed nearby by Russia air strikes."

Nevertheless, 25 others were injured in the attack in Idlib province on Monday.