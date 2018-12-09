8 Officials Dead in Sudanese Plane Crash

People gather at the site of a cargo plane crash, on a small island in the White Nile river, close to Juba airport, in South Sudan. (AFP/ File)

Seven officials including a regional governor died in a plane crash in eastern Sudan on Sunday, state news agency SUNA said on Tuesday.

The death toll includes Mirghani Salih, the governor of Gedaref, where the crash took place, as well as Gedaref’s production and agriculture minister, the heads of the national army and police in the state, and other senior army and police officials, said SUNA.

“The governor of Gedaref state Mirghani Salih died today in a plane crash while conducting a security visit of the Galabat area,” the agency reported.

No cause was given for the crash, which took place in Galabat near the eastern border with Ethiopia, but Al-Shorooq TV, which is close to the government, said the plane crashed while landing in the Galabat area.

This article has been adapted from its original source.