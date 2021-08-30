  1. Home
  Abu Dhabi Calls on Residents For Vaccine Booster

Abu Dhabi Calls on Residents For Vaccine Booster

Published August 30th, 2021
Those who don’t receive the third jab will lose their green status on the UAE’s Al-Hosn App

UAE's Abu Dhabi called its residents who got the second dose of the Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine 6 months ago or more to receive a booster shot by Sept. 20.

The booster dose must be taken to “enhance their immunity and comply with approved health protocol,” Abu Dhabi Media Office said on Sunday.

Those who don’t receive the third jab will lose their green status on the UAE’s Al-Hosn App, which allows people to access public venues like shopping malls, schools and gyms.


“After 20 September they will no longer be eligible for green status to enter public places limited to those fully vaccinated,” the office said.

The Chinese state-backed Sinopharm jab is an inactivated vaccine which triggers the production of antibodies that fight the coronavirus.

