Abu Dhabi Calls on Residents For Vaccine Booster

UAE's Abu Dhabi called its residents who got the second dose of the Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine 6 months ago or more to receive a booster shot by Sept. 20.

The booster dose must be taken to “enhance their immunity and comply with approved health protocol,” Abu Dhabi Media Office said on Sunday.

#UAE capital Abu Dhabi says people who took two Sinopharm #COVID19 vaccine doses more than six months ago must receive a booster shot, the Abu Dhabi Media Office (ADMO) announces.https://t.co/CIwvxYBwNs — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) August 29, 2021

Those who don’t receive the third jab will lose their green status on the UAE’s Al-Hosn App, which allows people to access public venues like shopping malls, schools and gyms.



“After 20 September they will no longer be eligible for green status to enter public places limited to those fully vaccinated,” the office said.

The Chinese state-backed Sinopharm jab is an inactivated vaccine which triggers the production of antibodies that fight the coronavirus.

This article has been adapted from its original source.