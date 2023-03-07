Afghan universities reopen for men only

  1. Home
Published March 7th, 2023 - 07:19 GMT
Afghan refugee and activist for women's rights Fatima Haidari reads a book at Bocconi University in Milan, Italy, on February 7, 2023.
(Photo by Piero CRUCIATTI / AFP)

ALBAWABA - After a winter recess, Afghan universities reopened Monday, allowing only men to attend classes because the ruling Taliban prohibits women from attending higher education.

At the end of December, Minister of Higher Education Muhammad Nadeem banned women from attending universities and justified his decision by blaming women students of "failure to adhere to the instructions regarding hijab."

Islam promotes women education and engagement in public life, provided that a decent dress code is observed.

The university ban is one of several restrictions imposed on women since the Taliban stormed back to power in August 2021 and has sparked global outrage — including across the Muslim world.

The Taliban's decision to prohibit women from enrolling in colleges, which was made 15 months after the Taliban barred girls from secondary schools, is highly condemned by the United Nations education agency, UNESCO. 

"It’s heartbreaking to see boys going back to the university, while we have to stay at home," said Rahela, 22, from the central province of Ghor.

Afghan refugee and activist for women's rights Fatima Haidari fled Afghanistan to find refuge in Italy.

Now, she organizes virtual tourist tours to her country to finance clandestine courses for Afghan women deprived of education.

