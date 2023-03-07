Afghan universities reopen for men only

ALBAWABA - After a winter recess, Afghan universities reopened Monday, allowing only men to attend classes because the ruling Taliban prohibits women from attending higher education.

All universities have been reopened today after winter vacations; but just for men.

These brave Afghan women deserve siting in classrooms, having equal access to safe and quality education.#LetAfghanGirlsLearn #StopGenderApartheid

pic.twitter.com/xtt9RtML4i — Ziauddin Yousafzai (@ZiauddinY) March 6, 2023

At the end of December, Minister of Higher Education Muhammad Nadeem banned women from attending universities and justified his decision by blaming women students of "failure to adhere to the instructions regarding hijab."

Islam promotes women education and engagement in public life, provided that a decent dress code is observed.

The university ban is one of several restrictions imposed on women since the Taliban stormed back to power in August 2021 and has sparked global outrage — including across the Muslim world.

Afghan universities have reopened and women are still barred pic.twitter.com/9xsTzUAqQc — Naija (@Naija_PR) March 6, 2023

The Taliban's decision to prohibit women from enrolling in colleges, which was made 15 months after the Taliban barred girls from secondary schools, is highly condemned by the United Nations education agency, UNESCO.

"It’s heartbreaking to see boys going back to the university, while we have to stay at home," said Rahela, 22, from the central province of Ghor.

Forced to flee by the Taliban, Fatima Haidari now offers virtual tours of Afghanistan from her new home in Italy -- with the proceeds funding secret English classes for women therehttps://t.co/YZshZVzwnc pic.twitter.com/WCAcNFRf1Z — AFP News Agency (@AFP) February 15, 2023

Afghan refugee and activist for women's rights Fatima Haidari fled Afghanistan to find refuge in Italy.

Now, she organizes virtual tourist tours to her country to finance clandestine courses for Afghan women deprived of education.