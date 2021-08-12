Afghanis on The Run, 390,000 of Them in 2021 - UN Reports

  1. Home
Published August 12th, 2021 - 07:30 GMT
UN says 390,000 people displaced in Afghanistan in the first 7 months
Internally displaced Afghan families, who fled from Kunduz, Takhar and Baghlan province due to battles between Taliban and Afghan security forces, walk in front of their temporary tents at Sara-e-Shamali in Kabul on August 11, 2021. (Photo by Wakil KOHSAR / AFP)
Humanitarian agencies delivered aid to 7.8M people in first 6 months of year, says UN

According to the UN, 390,000 people flee homes in Afghanistan in 2021 amid an ongoing Taliban offensive that followed its targeted killings campaign.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' spokesman, Stephane Dujarric, said there has been a "huge spike" in displacements since May with about 5,800 Internally-Displaced Persons (IDPs) arriving in Kabul between July 1 and Aug. 5 "seeking safety from the conflict and other threats" with most staying with family and friends, but some living in the open.

"Despite a worsening security situation, humanitarian agencies are staying and delivering to people in need, reaching 7.8 million people in the first six months of this year," Dujarric told reporters at the UN's New York headquarters.


"The ability of the United Nations and local and international NGOs to stay and deliver depends on the removal of bureaucratic hurdles by the parties, staff safety, and additional funds being urgently mobilized," he added.

Ten teams have been deployed so far to Afghanistan to assess the situation of people who are staying in the open in Kabul. They have identified more than 4,500 "men, women and children in need of shelter, food, sanitation and drinking water," said Dujarric.

Violence has escalated across Afghanistan as US-led foreign forces have almost withdrawn following 20 years of military operations.

The Taliban has rapidly captured several smaller administrative districts and is now targeting towns and cities. They have captured nine provincial centers from government forces in six days.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

