Afghanistan: Car Blast Followed by Gunfire Rocks Kabul

Afghan security forces and investigators gather at the site of a suicide bomb attack outside a British security firm's compound in Kabul, a day after the blast on November 29, 2018. (NOORULLAH SHIRZADA / AFP)

An explosion followed by gunfire rocked capital Kabul on Wednesday, police said.

Basir Mujahed, spokesman for the Afghan National Police in the capital, said a car bomb exploded in Sarak-e-Nau on the main Kabul-Jalalabad highway.

The area has a number of security installations including a compound of foreign troops and aid agencies.

Local Ashna Radio reported that a private security firm, G4S, working for the British troops has been targeted.

At least eight critically wounded people have reportedly been rushed to the hospital.

There has been no immediate claim of responsibility.

This article has been adapted from its original source.