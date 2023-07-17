Assad terminates reserve military members calling

ALBAWABA - Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, issued on Monday an administrative order that ends the military personnel retention of non-commissioned officers and reservist soldiers as of September 1st, 2023, SANA News Agency reported.

The administrative order states that non-commissioned officers and reservist troops who have completed six and a half years of active service as of July 31, 2023, will be demobilized.

President al-Assad issues administrative order to end military personnel retention of some soldiershttps://t.co/zEeQnq7I1I — SANAEnglishOfficial (@SANAEnOfficial) July 17, 2023

Since the revolution outbreak in March 2011, a number of reserve soldiers were called, some of them were over the age of 50. Hundreds of thousands of Syrians have been slain, and about thirteen million people have been displaced, accounting for more than half of the country's prewar population. Today, the country is divided by seemingly irreconcilable interests.

In late 2011 and early 2012, international organizations made a series of vain attempts to bring an end to the war. It is unclear when the revolution shifted from a mostly peaceful protest movement to a militaristic rebellion.

Syrian Revolution Casualties

The pro-opposition Syrian Network for Human Rights has stated it had documented 230,224 civilian deaths and 14 million displaced between March 2011 and June 2023. According to the pro-opposition Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, 162,390 civilians had been killed between March 2011 and March 2023.